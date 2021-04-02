Chewing gum billionaire William ‘Beau’ Wrigley returns to Chicago business roots with Windy City Cannabis purchase

Parallel plans to go public this summer through a special purpose acquisition company.

Wrigley, 57, is the great-grandson of William Wrigley Jr., who founded his namesake company in Chicago in 1891 by making soap. The company started producing Juicy Fruit and Doublemint gum soon thereafter, and a chewing gum dynasty was born.

The great-grandson Wrigley took control of the family business in 1999. He sold the company for $23 billion in 2008 to confectioner Mars.

In a February interview, Wrigley told Forbes his marijuana company “can be bigger than the Wrigley company.”

The sale of the six Windy City Cannabis dispensaries unwinds a pioneering Chicago-based company that was an early major player in the state’s weed industry.

Curaleaf, a publicly traded Massachusetts marijuana company, took possession of three Windy City Cannabis dispensaries Thursday after state regulators signed off last month on its $830 million acquisition of Chicago-based Grassroots in July. Greenhouse and Windy City were dispensary brands affiliated with Grassroots.

Windy City Cannabis dispensaries in Justice, Worth and Lincoln Park, along with six Greenhouse locations, are moving under the Curaleaf banner in April.