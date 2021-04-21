Chicago activists and politicians praise guilty verdict in George Floyd murder

She said Floyd’s death “sparked a pivotal movement for Americans fighting to end systematic racism.”

“Today marks a moment where future generations can look back and see that we as a nation came together and rightfully demanded justice and accountability. And justice was served,” Lightfoot said. “Let us pray that the Lord continues to watch over George Floyd’s family and loved ones. Pray for peace as we continue on our journey towards a more just and equitable world.”

Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, the first Black lawmaker to hold the position, said the finding of guilty “suggests we may have some common sense of justice.”

“There’s nothing to celebrate, though, as a system that allows this to happen still prevails,” Welch said in a statement. “This year our legislature passed historic police reform, and we will continue to build on that. Simply put, our work here continues and we’re going to make sure our policies in Illinois value Black lives.”

The criminal justice overhaul Pritzker signed into law earlier this year, which the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus pushed in response to Floyd’s death, includes ending cash bail and requiring all police officers to wear body cameras, among a host of other changes.