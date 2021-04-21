Chicago activists condemn Lightfoot’s National Guard request ahead of Derek Chauvin trial verdict, demand charges be dropped against protesters arrested in Logan Square march

“During the uprisings last summer, during the summer of 2020, people took to the streets to protest police racism, corruption, violence, and we all know that CPD officers responded with racism, corruption and violence,” Bedi said. “And last Friday during the peaceful protests that occurred, we saw clear indications that CPD plans to respond to protests that arise out of the tragic death of Adam Toledo and the George Floyd verdict with the same violence and racism.”

“Given what we know about CPD operations, and particularly given what we know about how CPD responds to people taking to the streets to protest and support Black and brown lives, we cannot give any legitimacy to the arrests that CPD makes in the wake of these protests,” Bedi said.

Jackie Serrato, a journalist with South Side Weekly, said she was speaking as someone who was born and raised in Little Village. The community has gathered to grieve and process Adam’s shooting and has felt support from communities across Chicago.

“All of these vigils and marches have been intentionally peaceful, unarmed, cross cultural and intergenerational, with clergy, community, elders and children participating,” she said..”