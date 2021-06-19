Chicago apartment fire injures several, including 2 children

CHICAGO — A fire at a Chicago apartment building injured several people, including two children, on Saturday and led firefighters to rescue residents from higher floors, officials said.

Two children and three other people were hospitalized after the morning fire on South Shore Drive, officials with the Chicago Fire Department said.

Nine people in total were injured, but only five were transported to a hospital. A woman who was among those hospitalized was listed in critical condition, while the conditions of the others was not known.

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the apartment building and as it burned firefighters had to rescue several residents from the building's higher floors.

Flames eventually went through the roof, the fire department said. Nine people total were injured, but only five were transported to a hospital.

The blaze was extinguished by 8:45 a.m. and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

