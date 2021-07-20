Chicago Archdiocese announces return to ‘near-normal’ operations in Catholic schools this fall

Fully vaccinated students, teachers and staff members will not need to wear masks in Roman Catholic schools this fall, the Chicago Archdiocese announced Tuesday.

The archdiocese said it is planning a return to “near-normal, pre-pandemic” operations, including the return of school Masses, all extracurricular activities and before- and after-school care programs.

“We are excited to be resuming extracurricular activities and other operations that were halted during the pandemic,” Justin Lombardo, chief human resources officer and chair of the archdiocesan COVID-19 task force said in a news release.

Lombardo said in an email that the archdiocese “hope(s) there will be no need” for students and staff members to provide proof of vaccination in order to go unmasked in schools, but that the organization will continue to evaluate the situation with guidance from public health officials and medical advisers.

Guidelines regarding masks for unvaccinated people will be released by early August, the archdiocese said.

The archdiocese based its updated protocols on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health in addition to a team of medical advisers and a COVID-19 task force.

The CDC released guidance earlier this month suggesting fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks in schools. But on Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics released its own guidance urging universal masking in schools for all students and staff members over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status.

“A significant portion of the student population is not yet eligible for vaccines, and masking is proven to reduce transmission of the virus and to protect those who are not vaccinated,” the organization said in a news release.

Kids under 12 are still ineligible for any COVID-19 vaccine.

“The AAP is a significant authority, one that last year recommended that the goal should be in-person learning, which obviously had an impact on our decision last school year,” Lombardo said. “We understand and hope that the AAP and the CDC will be forthcoming with some aligned guidance to assist everyone looking at this complex question.”

Lombardo said the archdiocese will continue to encourage vaccinations for individuals over the age of 12 and that safety protocols will be reassessed throughout the year.

Vaccinated students and employees will not have to quarantine if exposed to the virus as long as that policy remains consistent with CDC and local public health guidance, Lombardo said.

Some safety measures will remain in place, the archdiocese said. Classrooms will maintain assigned seating charts to allow for targeted quarantines and will be organized to maintain 3 feet of physical distancing “whenever possible.” Schools will also maintain daily cleaning of high-traffic areas.

