Chicago archdiocese removes longtime pastor after sex abuse allegation from 40 years ago is reported

The longtime pastor of the city’s largest Black Roman Catholic parish has agreed to step away from ministry after a 40-year-old sex abuse allegation surfaced, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the archdiocese gave no details about the allegation other than it involved a minor more than 40 years ago. “Allegations are claims that have not been proven as true or false. Therefore, guilt or innocence should not be assumed,” the statement read.

No charges have been filed.

The Rev. Michael Pfleger, pastor of St. Sabina in since 1981, will step away from running day-to-day activities and agreed to live away from the Auburn Gresham parish while the matter is investigated, the statement said. The Rev. Thulani Magwaza will serve as temporary administrator of the parish and school.

The allegation has been referred to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, the archdiocese said.

A wildly popular white priest and community organizer, Pfleger has long won praise and criticism as an outspoken voice against gang crime, gun violence, poverty and racism plaguing his largely Black parishioners. A follower of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s teachings, he gave the keynote address at King’s Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on the 50th anniversary of the civil rights leader’s death.

