Chicago-area shelters see most young migrants from Mexico border seeking asylum in US since 2014

CHICAGO – When Eulalia Andres Pedro finally reunited with her parents in the United States after making the journey from Guatemala through Mexico with a group of other minors seeking asylum, she and her brother Francisco didn’t recognize them.

She was 12 and her brother was 14, and it had been more than 10 years since they had seen their mother and father, who migrated to southern Illinois from a rural Indigenous town in Guatemala. The siblings made their way north in 2015, running away from violence and hoping to reunite with their parents.

“We had to shed tears,” at the reunion, Eulalia Andres Pedro said in Spanish. “It was worth all the pain and fear I felt.”

Thousands of young people like the Andres Pedro siblings, most from Central American countries, are migrating alone to the U.S.-Mexican border.

After a steep drop during the height of the pandemic, the number of unaccompanied minors at the southern border this year has reached numbers not seen since at least 2014. Since December, nearly 500 children have been placed under temporary care at Chicago-area shelters, most of them from countries such as Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.