Chicago-area woman, 92, survived the Holocaust, life behind the Iron Curtain and then the pandemic in a nursing home. Her daughter is desperate to visit her.

After the Germans occupied the area, Erdely, her parents and three siblings were forced from their home to a ghetto by the Nazis, and then taken by cattle wagon to Auschwitz, she said in the Shoah Foundation interview. She remembered the confusion of arriving there on May 29, 1944. It was the last time she saw her parents. She and her two sisters were separated from her father and brother. Her mother was taken directly to the gas chamber.

Each day they were forced to wake up for roll call. Erdely estimated that they were given about 600 calories of food a day.

On her 16th birthday, she and the other women were forced to kneel in the rain when a person was missing from roll call. The woman was found washing herself, Erdely said. She was taken directly to the gas chamber, she said in the Shoah interview.

Erdely grew tearful recalling the 16th birthday her mother once told her she could have, one that would involve a big party with dancing.

“I could invite boys and girls,” Erdely said, remembering her mother’s words.