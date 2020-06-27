Chicago Art Institute lays off 8% of staff due to COVID-19 pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following on the heels of most of Chicago’s major cultural institutions during the global pandemic, the Art Institute of Chicago this week laid off staff in what it called a necessary adjustment to a new reality and still uncertain future.

“The Art Institute of Chicago has informed staff of a reduction in force affecting 51 individuals, or just over 8% of our team,” Executive Director of Public Affairs Kati Murphy said in a statement. “This difficult decision was made in response to a reduction in museum visitors and changes to our internal structure that reflect the evolving needs of our institution and our community moving forward.”

The museum has been closed since mid-March and has spoken of the tentative possibility of reopening by the end of July, depending on how Chicago does at keeping the spread of COVID-19 to a minimum as it enters the fourth phase of its five-stage reopening plan. But whenever the Art Institute opens back up, city rules will limit attendance to 25% of capacity, and the encyclopedic Michigan Avenue museum is bracing for major revenue shortfalls.

The cuts were nearly museumwide, Murphy said.