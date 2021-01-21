Chicago bar that hosted Trump rally shut down for violating COVID-19 restrictions; 12 others cited

CHICAGO — A Mount Greenwood bar and restaurant that hosted a rally for former President Donald Trump in November has been closed indefinitely by the Chicago’s department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection after violating COVID-19 restrictions by holding an indoor gathering with 99 people, city officials said Thursday.

Firewater Saloon (3908 W 111th St.), which describes itself as “Chicagoland’s favorite spot for country western food and music,” will not be allowed to reopen until the BACP signs off on “a plan to safely reopen,” the agency said Thursday.

The Trump rally, held at Firewater Saloon Nov. 1, attracted a high-profile crowd, including Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara, former Republican Senate candidate Mark Curran and a speech from former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, whose 14-year prison sentence on federal corruption charges Trump commuted last year.

A person who answered the phone at the bar Thursday declined to comment. Firewater Saloon also operates a location in Edison Park, on Chicago’s far Northwest Side.

Other businesses cited for violating current restrictions on operating during the COVID-19 pandemic last weekend included:

Barraco’s Pizza (2105-2121 W. 95th St.) for allowing indoor dining