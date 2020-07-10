Chicago bars and restaurants must close by midnight to help prevent COVID-19 spread

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chicago on Friday was tightening hours for any establishments that serve alcohol, requiring them to close at midnight to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, as officials announced 17 businesses have been cited for violating restrictions since June 3.

The city has restricted alcohol sales in restaurants and bars, requiring them to stop serving at 11 p.m., with stores that sell alcohol for offsite consumption required to end sales at 9 p.m.

“While the vast majority of establishments are following regulations and taking important preventative steps, this directive will minimize the spread of COVID-19 by preventing late-night congregating that could occur after the cutoff of alcohol sales,” according to a news release from the mayor’s office.

Restaurants that serve liquor can only do curbside pickup or delivery after midnight and those that don’t serve liquor aren’t held to the same restrictions.

The city also announced that since June 3, when restaurants could reopen for outdoor service, the city has issued 81 warnings and 17 citations to businesses, ordering the immediate closure of one business, after conducting 483 investigations following 1,112 complaints.