Chicago-based marijuana giant part of federal pay-to-play investigation

Green Thumb’s rise also has not been without controversy. In 2017, Kovler was sued by a former business associate alleging Kovler stole his ideas for the company — including the name Green Thumb — after they had reached a handshake deal offering him the position of head grower with a 1% cut of future profits.

The suit by Cary Neiman, which is pending in Cook County Circuit Court, alleged Kovler bragged in an early meeting in 2014 that his connections to powerful businesspeople and politicians in Illinois would make them a shoo-in for any licenses they would need.

“My access to capital and the relationships I have forged within the Illinois business and political world from (Chicago) to Springfield, as well as my family’s name, means that without me it is doubtful you will even secure one license,” Kovler allegedly told Neiman, according to the court filing.

Kovler has denied the accusations, court documents show. Reached by phone on Monday, Neiman declined to comment.

When Kovler founded GTI in May 2014, then-Gov. Pat Quinn’s administration was still in the process of drafting exactly how the program would work and months away from accepting applications from potential growers.