Chicago-based TikTok influencer promotes COVID-19 vaccine to his peers

CHICAGO — Kahlil Beth leaned back in his chair, casually resting his hands on his lap and tapping his feet as the nurse steadied her syringe.
The 17-year-old boy then pulled out his phone and recorded a selfie video of the needle going into his left arm. “Just like that, guys,” he whispered before uploading the clip to his Instagram story.
Beth is a senior at Whitney Young High School who, like many his age, looks forward to chasing his post-graduation dreams while planning to dance at a music festival again after more than a year of coronavirus pandemic-spurred social gathering restrictions.
He also is a Ford model and a social media influencer with almost 1 million followers on TikTok and more than 200,000 in Instagram followers — and he wants to use his online presence for good, he said.
That’s why, despite his fear of needles, Beth on Saturday decided to get his first Pfizer shot at Thornton Township High School in Harvey, one of Cook County’s new inoculation sites that are all located in suburban areas with lagging vaccination rates. He hopes that by sharing online his journey toward opting for a vaccine, he can convince his peers to make an informed decision.
“It’s important that when they see someone like me, who’s like a real person that talks to them every day and stuff like that, that I’m actually getting my vaccine and they should too,” Beth said while waiting during the 15-minute observation period following the jab.
Even before Beth’s Saturday appointment, his reach as an influencer piqued some curiosity — and pushback — among his viewers. In total, Cook County’s vaccination webpages have racked up 400 additional clicks thanks to him linking to them in his videos, the county’s public health department spokesman said.
Some users have praised Beth for spreading the word, with one comment on an Instagram video a week ago saying, “Using your platform RIGHT!!!” followed by two clapping emojis.
“Like many of you guys, I’m thinking about getting vaccinated, and I really want to experience the full privileges that come with getting vaccinated,” Beth had said in the video. “I want to party. I want to really get back to normal life. So I attached a few links where you could do your own research and find out which vaccine works for you.”
There was, also, suspicion among other commenters including an accusation that “the government have mind controlled everyone.” Beth, who first educated himself on the coronavirus vaccine through talks with his epidemiologist mother, was disappointed to see the volume of negativity.
“I’ve actually gotten a lot of negative feedback from a lot of my followers who think that I’m like acting like a sheep,” Beth said. “I don’t really care about who’s hating or not, and I think it’s mostly these people who are being misinformed. I’m just saying this is something that will benefit you and benefit other people.”
Still, Beth knows he might be addressing people who genuinely are concerned about the safety of the vaccine, and he doesn’t want to bark orders at them. Rather, the 17-year-old thinks a better approach is to gently nudge people to do their own research from trusted sources as conspiracy rumors continue festering.
By the end of his 15-minute waiting period, Beth , who plans to move to Los Angeles next month to pursue an acting and modeling career, was ready to go back to taking pictures. But first he remarked, “My arm hasn’t fallen off.”