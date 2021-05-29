Chicago-based TikTok influencer promotes COVID-19 vaccine to his peers

Even before Beth’s Saturday appointment, his reach as an influencer piqued some curiosity — and pushback — among his viewers. In total, Cook County’s vaccination webpages have racked up 400 additional clicks thanks to him linking to them in his videos, the county’s public health department spokesman said.

Some users have praised Beth for spreading the word, with one comment on an Instagram video a week ago saying, “Using your platform RIGHT!!!” followed by two clapping emojis.

“Like many of you guys, I’m thinking about getting vaccinated, and I really want to experience the full privileges that come with getting vaccinated,” Beth had said in the video. “I want to party. I want to really get back to normal life. So I attached a few links where you could do your own research and find out which vaccine works for you.”

There was, also, suspicion among other commenters including an accusation that “the government have mind controlled everyone.” Beth, who first educated himself on the coronavirus vaccine through talks with his epidemiologist mother, was disappointed to see the volume of negativity.