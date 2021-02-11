Chicago begins return to classrooms after bitter union fight

Many parents remain skeptical.

Rosa Esquivel said she won’t send her two children, ages 10 and 12, because she doesn’t believe that the schools will be safe from the virus that hit her mother and sister and killed an aunt and uncle in her native Guatemala.

She worries that her diabetes and her husband’s high blood pressure could put their own lives at risk if their kids brought the virus home from school. And they have no idea when they will get access to the vaccine.

“We just thought it was best for us to have the kids stay remote,” said the 40-year-old Esquivel, who lives in the predominantly Hispanic Pilsen neighborhood. Esquivel said she struggles with anxiety because of infections in her family and she doesn’t want to worry anymore.

Single mother Natassia Ballard, who lives on the city's South Side, said she’s holding off for now, but may change her mind when the weather improves and flu season ends.

She wants to know that the teachers her two elementary-age children interact with are vaccinated. But it has been hard. One son has autism and is missing out on hands-on learning from class.

“He really wonders how he will fit in when the world opens up again,” she said.