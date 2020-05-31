Chicago businesses reeling from pandemic face rebuilding after George Floyd protests give way to looting. ‘It’s going to take a slow climb to build back from this.’

The damage comes during an already brutal time for businesses that haven’t been allowed to operate because of the coronavirus.

“It hurts to be kicked while you’re already down,” Sikkelerus said. He added that “the protests were a wonderful thing but they should have been peaceful, and what happened last night was not a protest.”

Dozens of downtown businesses -- and some in residential neighborhoods -- were damaged as unrest raged in response to the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer. The city said the vandalism was organized, with some people showing up with U-Haul trucks, and city officials drew a distinction between the looters and protesters.

In an emotional news conference Sunday decrying the violence, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the deployment of the National Guard. In addition, CTA bus and train service was suspended, and no one was allowed into the central business district unless they live there, work as essential employees there or are helping with cleanup and repairs.

Lightfoot said she is in talks with the police and health commissioners to determine if phase three of the city’s reopening plan can move forward as scheduled. She is also talking with businesses.