Chicago cardinal warns supporters of priest facing sexual misconduct allegation

Months after a highly visible sexual misconduct investigation into one of Chicago’s most well-known priests was launched, Chicago’s Roman Catholic cardinal sent a warning to parishioners and those he says have been flooding church officials with phone calls of support for the Rev. Michael Pfleger.

Two adult brothers in January lodged complaints that in the 1970s each was molested by Pfleger, the longtime, high-profile pastor of St. Sabina Catholic Parish in the Gresham neighborhood who has clashed with a succession of Catholic leaders over matters including his unusually long tenure. The allegations have since been under investigation by the Archdiocese of Chicago’s Independent Review Board.

But in a recent letter addressed to the church’s new administrator, the Rev. Thulani Magwaza, Cardinal Blase Cupich said there has been a concerted effort by some “to flood the archdiocese’s phone lines dedicated to receiving calls from victims and civil authorities.”

“Tactics of intimidation, especially those aimed specifically at the (review board), are counterproductive, as they serve only to impede the process,” Cupich wrote in the April 13 letter, which was posted on the St. Sabina church website.

He admonished the use of the victim phone line, saying: “In short, it serves no one.”