Chicago Christkindlmarket founder Ray Lotter has died at 83

CHICAGO — Close your eyes and you can see the legacy of Raimund F. “Ray” Lotter, native son of Wurzburg, Germany, longtime adopted Santa of sorts to Chicago. You can see the strands of white lights strung throughout the Daley Center. You can see the market stalls. You can smell the potato pancakes and feel the bracing cold of December in Chicago.
Twenty-five years ago, Lotter organized the first Christkindlmarket in Chicago. He died Sunday at 83. Look inside your cabinets — if you’re from the Chicago area, there’s a chance you own one, two, maybe 25 of those boot-shaped mugs that held hot mulled wine, a Christkindlmarket staple. Thank Ray Lotter. Each year, because of what he began in Chicago, the sweet steam from those mugs now floats along Dearborn Street each holiday season. Because of him, come winter, the Loop smells of grilled sausage.
Gemutlichkeit, the German equivalent of coziness on a cold night — Lotter radiated it.
You might even argue that because of the enormous popularity of his Christkindlmarket, Chicago — like much of the Midwest, once synonymous with German immigration and tradition — again pined for a warm gluthwein and lined up for honeyed lebkuchen cakes.
“Everyone knew him as Mr. Christkindl,” said Rosamarie Blaszczyk, his sister-in-law.
As the manager of commercial services for the German-American Chamber of Commerce of the Midwest, Lotter had based the idea for Christkindlmarket on the centuries-old holiday markets of Nuremberg. He wanted German American businesses of Chicago alongside merchants from Germany itself. They now flood the market stalls each year and sell pretzels, roasted peanuts, Christmas tchotchkes, beer, bratwurst; they also rent Chicago hotel rooms for several weeks at a stretch. “But then it took a long time for the city to approve it at all,” said his wife, Dorothea. Indeed, it took a couple of years of negotiations and ambassadorial visits to Germany. Now, in hindsight, Lotter seems fated to have created Christkindlmarket: He arrived in Chicago in the 1960s as a German immigrant himself, by way of New Jersey and Colorado. He was transferred to Illinois by Montgomery Ward, for which he served as the manger of imports and exports.
Later, he also became, incongruously enough, general manager of Klafs Sunlight Corp., a leading Midwest manufacturer of tanning technologies. But then, then — Christmas! To say he was a good fit for the chamber is an understatement: “He saw creating a holiday market as a calling,” said Maren Biester Priebe, CEO of German American Events, a subsidiary that the chamber created specifically for Christkindl. “Ray had never lost his roots. He had a thick German accent that was fantastic and only made him extra charming. He had this pride in being from Germany that drove him.” In fact, until his retirement in 2014, Christkindlmarket was such a Ray Lotter Production, the stalls were initially built by a German design company founded by a Lotter relation.
So genuinely German was Christkindlmarket that Lotter was dumbfounded when, during the first market in 1996, held in Pioneer Court on Michigan Avenue, the now-signature mulled wine drew concerns about public drinking from city officials. Klaus, Lotter’s son, said revelers were told to take it to the river. Beer itself wasn’t allowed until awhile later. At the urging of Mayor Richard M. Daley, the market relocated to the Daley Center in 1997.
By the time Lotter retired 14 years later, Christkindlmarket, now a small European village erected each year between the skyscrapers of downtown, was nicely settled.
This past pandemic holiday meant a virtual market. But in 2019, attendance (including satellite Christkindl locations in Milwaukee and Wrigley Field) hit 2 million. (The plan, Priebe said, is for Christkindlmarket to return to its old crowded glory this year.) In 2014, Angela Merkel, chancellor of Germany, formally recognized Lotter’s cultural diplomacy of sorts by awarding him with the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany.
Lotter was the most German of Germans.
He was born in Wurzburg in 1938. Though he moved to the United States at 20, then joined the Air Force, he knew his way around lederhosen. He drove a Porsche for years. He was known to yodel. He sent his children to German schools. The family lived off Irving Park Road surrounded by relatives. “As older people started dying or moving to suburbs, the area lost a lot,” his son, Klaus, said, “but at DANK Haus (German American Cultural Center), everyone stayed a member.” He met his wife, Dorothea, a German immigrant herself, at the DANK. “There was no formal marriage proposal,” his daughter, Monika, said. “Instead they gathered at a bar with some others and my father was passing around shots, then suddenly he stood up to announce to everyone, including my mother, they would be married in five weeks!”
They were married 51 years.
Ray Lotter died on Mother’s Day at Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, near his home. He died of complications associated with having bladder cancer, his family said. He’s survived by his wife, Dorothea, daughter Monika, son Klaus, sister Marlene Haberl and brother Ottmar.
On Wednesday, his family gathered artifacts from his life to show at a visitation on Thursday. His Leica camera, a product of Germany, still held in its worn leather case. His old German hiking hats. His hiking stick. His skis. His beer stein. His songbook from his German American men’s choir. And of course, many Christkindlmarket boot mugs.
“We had to have those,” his daughter said. “I can’t imagine how many times I’ve had someone say, ‘Whenever I reach for my Christkindl mug, I think of your dad.’ I have heard that so many times. But then Chicago, it really loved what my father created.”