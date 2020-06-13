Chicago City Council sued over conference calls where Mayor Lori Lightfoot and alderman exchanged profanities

In a newly filed lawsuit, the Better Government Association alleges that the Chicago City Council violated the Illinois Open Meetings Act by hosting conference calls with aldermen and Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Under Lightfoot, the city has hosted a number of briefings for Chicago aldermen to detail her administration’s coronavirus response and discuss other matters such as the recent wave of protests and looting.
The BGA, a watchdog group that does investigative journalism, alleges that the City Council’s conference calls “violated nearly every meaningful OMA requirement, including the statutory obligation to provide notice of meetings, to allow public comment at meetings, and to make meetings ‘convenient’ and ‘open’ to the public.”
Earlier in the week, the mayor’s office denied violating the act. A Lightfoot administration spokeswoman released a statement Wednesday saying telephone conference calls with aldermen “were organized and hosted by various administration officials to provide COVID-related informational updates to the aldermen.”
“These updates were arranged and carried out solely for the administration to convey information about the status of COVID-related efforts and field questions on those efforts,” the statement said. "For a meeting to be subject to the Open Meetings Act, it must include deliberation (for example, legislative debate) and/or action (for example, a vote), which did not occur on these calls.”
The lawsuit disputed the Lightfoot administration’s explanation.
Lightfoot’s calls with aldermen have been under public scrutiny in recent days as media reports focused on a tense exchange between Lightfoot and Southwest Side Ald. Raymond Lopez, 15th.
During the height of civil unrest in Chicago neighborhoods following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, Lightfoot hosted a call with all 50 aldermen that devolved after Lopez complained about what he said was an inadequate response by the city to looting.
When Lopez finished his comments, Lightfoot tried to move on without answering him and Lopez insisted that she address his questions.
“I think you’re 100% full of s---, is what I think,” Lightfoot responded.
Lopez replied, “Well, f--- you then.”
Asked at an unrelated news conference earlier this week whether she regrets “using such colorful language,” Lightfoot said the entirety of the conversation went for an hour and a half.
“Unfortunately one of the aldermen, and I think we know who it is, illegally taped and then shared only that portion of the conversation that served his purposes,” Lightfoot said.
She added that during “tough and difficult times, we ought to be able to have candid conversations.”
“There are a lot of incredible emotions that were shared on that call by fellow aldermen. Now all of them don’t feel secure or safe coming together with their colleagues because of one individual who decided to illegally tape a conversation that was intended to be a private conversation among all of us,” Lightfoot said. “Shame on him. Shame on him. That’s what I say.”
The conversation, first reported by the Sun-Times then reported in greater detail by WTTW, has been making the rounds on conservative cable news, including being featured by Fox hosts Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity.
