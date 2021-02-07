Chicago cop accused of attempted murder in off-duty shooting

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer faces attempted murder and other charges in an off-duty shooting in which he allegedly confronted a couple while intoxicated.

Joseph Cabrera, 38, is accused of shooting at a 22-year-old man, who was not injured, and of lying about what happened by claiming that "he had been attacked and knocked to the ground” before he opened fire, court records show. Because of Cabrera’s “false statement,” the 22-year-old man was “treated as an offender” and placed into custody, prosecutors said. The man was later released without charges.

Cabrera, an eight-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, initially was charged last month with aggravated discharge of a weapon and disorderly conduct for the Oct. 13 shooting. Court records show he was indicted this past week on additional charges, including attempted murder, false reporting of an offense and obstruction of justice, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The Associated Press left a telephone message Saturday for Cabrera's attorney, Will Fahy, seeking comment.