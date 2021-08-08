Chicago cop fatally shot; 2nd seriously wounded

Two Chicago police officers were shot Saturday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

One of the officers, a woman, has died, according to the Chicago Police Department.

“Our hearts ache for the loss of life,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at a news conference early Sunday morning.

The officer was the first Chicago cop to die in the line of duty since December 2018 when Officers Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary were fatally struck by a train while pursuing a suspect wanted for illegally possessing a gun. That suspect, Edward Brown, was sentenced this past April to a year in prison for a felony weapon violation.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. near West 63rd Street and South Bell Avenue, police spokesman Officer Alex Aguas said, citing preliminary information.

The officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police spokesman Tom Ahern wrote in a tweet.

Police said a suspect was also shot and taken to a Christ Hospital.

Two males are in custody and one suspect, a female, is still at large, Ahern said. One handgun was recovered from the scene, he said.

The officer who died had worked for the Chicago Police Department since 2018 and was a member of the community safety team, a citywide unit formed last summer under police Superintendent David Brown to respond to crime hotspots.

An overnight email from the top leadership of the Chicago Police Department urged the department to “keep the families and friends of these officers in your prayers. Please continue to look out for each other on and off duty as we process this heartbreaking tragedy.”

Numerous marked and unmarked police vehicles, with their lights flashing, have blocked off traffic along West 63rd Street for three or four blocks heading west and on side streets all around the scene. Cook County Sheriff’s Police were also on the scene helping with traffic control.

Outside of the University of Chicago Medical Center’s ambulance entrance on Cottage Grove Avenue, dozens of Chicago police officers and Cook County sheriff deputies stood outside. Cottage Grove and 57th Street by the hospital were both lined with squad cars.

Officers exchanged hugs with each other and people in plain clothes. Some women walked up to the entrance in tears as an officer escorted them.

A Jeep pulled up to the intersection and a passenger rolled down his window and yelled out to a woman on the sidewalk, “What happened over here?”

”Two officers were shot,” she replied.

”Oh, wow,” he said as he shook his head and rolled up the window.

The Fraternal Order of Police, Chicago Lodge #7, tweeted “Lord, please look over these two Officers, keep them and every Officer out in the 8th District safe tonight. This career of service we all chose is one of sacrifice, but please Lord, not tonight. Not tonight.”

