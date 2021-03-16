Chicago eyes April return to class for high school students

CHICAGO — Public high school students in Chicago could return to class for limited in-person instruction starting next month under the outline of a district plan unveiled Tuesday.

It would be the first time high school students in the nation's third-largest school district have the option to be back in classrooms since going fully remote a year ago amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, negotiations were ongoing with the Chicago Teachers Union, which fought the district's safety plans for younger students and narrowly averted a walkout.

Chicago Public Schools started bringing younger students back last month in phases, giving grades K-8 the option of two days each week of classroom instruction combined with remote instruction on other days. The union, which said the district’s initial COVID-19 safety plans fell short, eventually agreed to a plan that included teacher vaccinations.

School leaders said they hoped to offer at least two days a week of in-person classes for high school students starting April 19, which is the first day of the fourth quarter.