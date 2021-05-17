 Skip to main content
Chicago Fire Department crew rescues ‘pet bird’ from window ledge
CHICAGO — Forget the played-out trope about firefighters rescuing kittens from trees. In the Loop on Sunday, Chicago Fire Department personnel instead rescued a pet bird from a window ledge.

Video of the avian rescue near Michigan Avenue and Jackson Boulevard was posted to Twitter about 5 p.m. Sunday by a man who asked reporters to refer to him by his social media handle, “ChiTownCheese.” The video shows the bird on a ledge on the second floor of the Motorola Building, formerly the Railway Exchange Building, 224 S. Michigan Ave.

Many commenters online said the animal in question appeared to be a macaw, which some speculated had clipped wings, necessitating its rescue.

Fire Department officials later said a fire truck had been returning to a station after a paramedic response when a person flagged down the crew “to assist with getting a pet bird down from a window ledge.”

“The citizen asked for a ladder and a crew member instead used a pole,” to retrieve the brightly-colored bird, officials said.

In the video, onlookers begin cheering when the bird perches atop the pole and is slowly lowered down from a second-floor window to street level.

