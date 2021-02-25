Chicago gym spurred outbreak of 55 COVID-19 cases after infected patrons attended indoor workouts last summer, CDC says

The Chicago Department of Public Health was notified of the outbreak in early September, according to the report, which does not name the business.

Of 81 people who attended in-person exercise classes there over a weeklong period at the end of the summer, 49 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by testing and another six probable cases were cited among class attendees with COVID-19 symptoms who tested negative or did not get tested.

The classes — which were held from Aug. 24 to Sept. 1 — were capped at less than 25% capacity, roughly 10 to 15 people, according to the CDC. Class members brought their own mats and weights and were stationed more than 6 feet apart.

“Mask use, temperature checks, and symptom screenings were required on entry; however, patrons were allowed to remove masks during exercise,” the report said.

Three people attended these exercise classes “on the same day or after they received a positive test result,” the report said; others attended an exercise class on the day symptoms began or after.

During interviews about in-class behaviors, 44 attendees reported “infrequent mask use.”