Chicago ‘headed in the wrong way’ as younger adults drive uptick in COVID-19 cases, health commissioner warns

More than half of Chicagoans 65 or older have gotten their first dose, but only about 11.6% of the city’s population is fully vaccinated, according to Arwady and Illinois Department of Public Health data. Still, she said this summer remains promising for further reopening because vaccination rates should be in much better shape by then.

It’s the next four to eight weeks that pose the greatest challenge, Arwady said.

“This is really concerning, and our goal is to keep being able to turn that dial on reopening, but where our cases move into that high-risk territory, and we’re seeing the other indicators really move the other way, I do have some concerns,” Arwady said.

The Chicago Department of Public Health also is investigating several outbreaks, such as high school and university sports events that range from four to 17 cases per cluster. There are also social events by younger adults including college students that CDPH is investigating.

When asked Tuesday whether recent decisions to reopen the city sparked COVID-19 spread, Arwady said the driving factor was mainly “socializing” and less so indoor dining. She also said there are no concerns with the return of in-person learning at Chicago Public Schools or “anywhere in the U.S.”

“Clearly this is multifactorial, where we are seeing major increases like this,” Arwady said. “Where we’ve seen significant outbreaks, it’s been around socializing, and some of that socializing may be taking place at bars or restaurants, but where we’re seeing the connections, it tends to be more among university groups, people who are knowing each other and then are gathering in given spaces.”

