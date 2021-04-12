Chicago high school staff will refuse in-person work starting Wednesday without movement toward a reopening agreement, teachers union announces

“The school reopening plan also includes detailed requirements for when to pause in-person learning, and we have not yet reached any of those thresholds,” Arwady said. “Elementary schools reopened safely last month and surveillance testing among staff and students has not uncovered signs of concern. Based on current metrics, there is no reason to believe CPS cannot also safely reopen high schools.”

The health department emphasized that recent cases have been driven by young adults 18 to 39. Average daily cases in that age range were up 13% from the prior week at 326, and its seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 5.6% as of April 3, according to the city’s COVID-19 dashboard.

But city data also shows cases among those age 17 and younger were on the rise, with a test positivity rate of 6.7% and average daily cases up 28% at 77. The citywide rolling positivity rate for all age groups was 5.2% compared with 4.5% the prior week.