 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chicago History Museum CEO wants to diversify attendance
0 comments
topical

Chicago History Museum CEO wants to diversify attendance

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — The new president of the Chicago History Museum says he wants to make the city's oldest museum interactive and to increase and diversify attendance.

CEO Donald Lassere says 80% of those visiting the museum on the city's North Side are White in a city that has a majority-minority population. The newly hired Lassere comes to the Chicago History Museum from the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville.

Lassere told the Chicago Sun-Times he was able to increase attendance at the Ali Center by shifting the public's perception of it from a boxing museum to a cultural center by appealing to women and changing the type of temporary exhibits it displayed.

Lassere noted he attended Percy Julian High School in Chicago and it wasn't until years later he learned the man was an African American entrepreneur and scientist. He said addressing in exhibits why certain high schools are named after certain people from a historical perspective would be interesting to the entire community.

Attendance at the Chicago History Museum could also be boosted by appealing directly to the melting pot of ethnic groups that migrated to the city, Lassere said. He contends Chicago history is world history, and the reasons for that migration should be talked about.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why Alaska’s COVID vaccination strategy is a success story

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Central Illinois chief judge is no stranger to being pioneer
Govt-and-politics

Central Illinois chief judge is no stranger to being pioneer

It's not lost on Kate Gorman that her tenure as chief judge of the 10th Judicial Circuit is historic, but she doesn't want to dwell on that. She doesn't want to just be known as the first woman to head the five counties that compose the circuit, nor does she want to be known as the first child of a former chief judge. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News