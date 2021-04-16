Chicago hospital to resume distributing COVID-19 vaccines after city induced pause over line-jumping allegations

City officials will again provide COVID-19 vaccines to Loretto Hospital after pausing the program last month to review allegations of dosages improperly being provided to connected people.

But, the city said, it will initially run the program to ensure the hospital doesn’t have the same problems that led to a series of negative headlines and allegations.

Last month, Loretto acknowledged improperly vaccinating workers at Trump Tower downtown while also saying it improperly gave shots to Cook County judges. The stories, first reported by Block Club Chicago and WBEZ, drew negative attention to the hospital, which has said it was mistaken about the rules.

The CEO of Loretto Hospital, George Miller, also was suspended for two weeks without pay. Dr. Anosh Ahmed, Loretto’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer, resigned his post.

“After reviewing an internal audit conducted by the hospital and interviewing hospital leadership involved with vaccine operations, the City of Chicago has decided to open a vaccination clinic at the hospital under initial operational management by the City to serve the Austin community,” Chicago’s Department of Public Health said in a statement.