Chicago is 120,000 units short on affordable housing. Here’s how the city and developers hope to fix that gap

It may seem like the search for affordable housing is as elusive as a COVID-19 vaccination appointment — a long, arduous process that often includes a waitlist.

For Jeanette Freeman, 24, moving from her family’s South Side dwelling to live on her own in a one-bedroom apartment took her all of a year — from launching the search to submitting her name for a Chicago Housing Authority unit in Oso Apartments in Albany Park on the North Side.

“I was searching online for affordable housing, applying anywhere and everywhere,” she said. “And I said let me try CHA. I applied online to CHA’s site-based projects. Oso was just one of the apartments that pulled me in. I got in, after a week of applying. It was a blessing. I’m still in disbelief.”

Since then Freeman, a student and security guard, said her friends are applying to all the sites and links she sends them, in hopes they can find a residence in the same way and with the same speed.

Chicago has about 120,000 fewer units of affordable housing than what it needs, according to Marisa Novara, commissioner of the city’s Department of Housing. Recognizing this, the agency last month announced a reworked Affordable Requirements Ordinance in an attempt to close the affordable housing gap.