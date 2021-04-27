Chicago looking at ‘Vax Pass’ for concerts and other events, public health commissioner says

Chicago’s top public health official on Tuesday said she expects the city to debut a form of a vaccination passport requirement next month for access to events geared toward young adults.

Chicago public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady gave few details about the initiative, but said it will be dubbed “Vax Pass” and roll out in May as a means to encourage vaccination particularly in younger people in exchange for attendance at concerts or other events as the second pandemic summer begins.

“You get a vaccine, you’ll be able to get into a concert or get into an event,” Arwady said. “(We’re) really thinking, particularly for younger people, how can we make vaccine something that people are excited about getting?”

Another campaign called “Vax and Relax” also will encourage people to get shots — this time with the reward of free haircuts, manicures and more through partnerships with salons, Arwady said.

She said the idea was not considered a “bribe” but a public health measure.

“We all want to put this behind us and getting people vaccinated is the way to do this, so I don’t think of it as a bribe,” Arwady said.

Arwady declined to comment on the return of specific summer events such as Lollapalooza, but she did hint that the overall Vax Pass rollout might imitate the European Union’s plans to allow travelers from the U.S. as long as they are fully vaccinated this summer.

