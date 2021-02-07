Chicago mayor cites 'tentative agreement' to reopen schools

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CPS officials have said opening schools is safe and that remote learning isn't working for all students, including many Black and Latino students who make up the majority of the district. Union officials had argued that the district's plan, which included air filters in classrooms and voluntary COVID-19 tests for teachers, didn't go far enough

Pre-K and special education students briefly returned last month, but then stopped amid an escalating fight with the union, which voted to continue remote teaching and reject the district's plans. Teachers and students in K-8 were supposed to return Feb. 1. for the first time since going fully remote last March. The district had offered K-8 students two days of in-person instruction. No return date has been set for high school students.

The union had said that if the district locked out teachers, as it has done previously, teachers would picket. Such a move would have cut off virtual learning for all students. The union last went on strike in 2019.

About 77,000 students from pre-K to 8 expressed interest in returning to class in a December survey. While pre-K and some special education students were offered in-person classes five days a week, students in K-8 were offered two days a week of in-person instruction with remote class on other days.