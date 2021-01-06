Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot again tries to pass civilian oversight of Police Department

“This is not easy work. If it was easy, we would have done it already,” Lightfoot said at a news conference to talk about COVID-19 vaccinations. “But I’m personally involved, and I’m confident we will get to the right place and be able to present something to the City Council for a vote as soon as we are able.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new plan from the grassroots Civilian Police Accountability Council — which has long been the version that gives more citizen power over the department — no longer proposes allowing an elected citizen board to unilaterally fire the police superintendent and other officials. Instead, the City Council would need to vote to remove them after the CPAC board voted to do so.

The new GAPA plan has changed little since aldermen held a hearing on it last fall, according to sponsoring Alderman Harry Osterman, 48th. One new clause would set up an interim citizen board named by the City Council, until citywide elections of commission members in 2022, he said Tuesday.

Committee Chairman Alderman Chris Taliaferro, 29th, said he will next set up briefing sessions for aldermen on both plans.

One ordinance, at most, will get voted out of the committee and head to the full council for consideration, but either proposal could change considerably before that happens.