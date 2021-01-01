Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot meets with Anjanette Young as city inspector general opens investigation into the case

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot met with Anjanette Young on Thursday and the two had “a lengthy, very candid and productive conversation about the unacceptable raid” on the social worker’s home in which Chicago police handcuffed her naked, according to a joint statement.

Lightfoot and Young also discussed “a number of systemic changes necessary to address the wrongs done not only to Ms. Young, but also to other victims,” said the statement.

The meeting, which was first reported by WBBM-Ch. 2, came on the same day the city’s inspector general announced an investigation into the matter and after previous talks for a private sit-down between Lightfoot and Young, followed by a public forum, fell through.

A day earlier, the city released 153 pages of emails about the February 2019 raid as Lightfoot continues to deal with what has become a major crisis for the first-term mayor.

“We are both committed to continuing to identify areas of common ground relating to these issues and to working towards necessary policy changes together,” the statement said.

Chicago Inspector General Joseph Ferguson, meanwhile, has opened an investigation into the case, he said in an email to aldermen.