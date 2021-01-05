Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says ‘exponential increase’ of COVID-19 vaccines needed to fight spread of coronavirus

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday called on President Donald Trump and the incoming Joe Biden administration to exponentially increase the number of COVID-19 vaccines given to cities, saying the current distribution is not enough.

“If you want to have us bend this curve, and give people confidence that they can resume their normal lives, there must be an exponential increase in the amount of vaccine that’s available to cities and towns all over the country,” Lightfoot said.

It would take a year and a half to vaccinate all of Chicago at the current rate, Lightfoot said. The city already has distributed 95% of the vaccine it’s received, she said, but doesn’t have enough and wants more.

So far, the city’s administered at least 33,607 doses of vaccine, according to the city’s website.

Lightfoot made the comments during a ceremony at Norwegian American Hospital in Humboldt Park where a small group of health care workers who previously received the city’s first doses of Pfizer vaccine received a second. The Pfizer vaccine, one of two approved by the federal government for use, requires two shots three weeks apart to work best.