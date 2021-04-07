Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she expects ‘to see some summer festivals’ this year

Despite a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Lori Lightfoot again said on Wednesday that she expects to see a more normal summer in Chicago this year than what the city experienced in 2020, including the possibility of summer festivals.

“I expect to see some summer festivals. Yes, planning is underway. As you might imagine, logistics, booking, ticketing takes a lot of advanced lead time,” Lightfoot said. “We’re not ready to announce those plans yet, but I expect that as I’ve said many times, summer of 2021 will look more like 2019 and less like 2020.”

But, the mayor warned, “a lot of it’s going to depend on where we are in the arc of this virus.”

Chicago’s average daily case rate has risen above 600 per day, sparking concern from city leaders and residents. Public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady previously said an increase over 400 would be cause for alarm.

At the same time, Lightfoot has expressed reluctance to shut down more businesses or events due to the economic toll but has said she would do so if COVID-19 metrics worsen. Last fall, Lightfoot repeatedly warned about rising cases but criticized Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s decision to shut down indoor dining at bars and restaurants.