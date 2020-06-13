Chicago nearly triples per capita police spending since '64

"I don't know if there's enough commitment from the community yet to police our own neighborhoods, but I know that we can get there. We don't need as many police as we have now," she said.

Manasseh's group is headquartered at a vacant lot straddling the border between Englewood and Auburn Gresham. The group prioritizes keeping the peace in the neighborhood without getting law enforcement involved.

"In the six years I've been here, sitting in one of the most dangerous corners of the city, I've never called 9-1-1, and I have yet to be murdered, even though this is a 'hot spot,'" she said.

Volunteers run MASK, but the group provides stipends to a handful of community residents that mediate disputes between other residents. The group also pays for a handful of young people to attend trade schools.

Manasseh said the city could learn from the group's approach to reducing crime and violence in poverty-stricken neighborhoods.

"We sent kids to a trade school and gave them a stipend, and guess what? Violence dropped," she said. "We're not asking the city to do anything that we haven't experimented with — we know it works, and all you have to do is pay people to police their own communities and guess what? Everything will change."