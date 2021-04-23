Chicago nursing homes had 22 COVID-19 infections among the fully vaccinated, CDC report says, making ‘breakthrough’ infections rare

Across 78 Chicago skilled nursing facilities, 22 people tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, suggesting that such “breakthrough” infections are relatively rare, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the 22 people who tested positive as of the end of March, 12 were residents and 10 were staff. Nearly two-thirds of those people had no symptoms, two had to be hospitalized because of COVID-19 and one died because of multiple other infections.

In all, at least 14,765 skilled nursing facility residents and staff in Chicago had received two vaccine doses as of the end of March.

Nursing home staff and residents were among the first people to receive COVID-19 vaccines, starting in December, as part of a federal partnership with Walgreens and CVS Health.

“The results in this report highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccination in high-risk congregate settings such as SNFs (skilled nursing facilities); most fully vaccinated persons were not infected, did not have COVID-19–like symptoms, and did not have severe illness,” the report said.