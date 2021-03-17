Chicago officer charged with shooting man while off-duty

CHICAGO — A Chicago police training officer was arrested Wednesday for allegedly shooting a man in the hand and illegally firing his gun while off-duty during a confrontation on a street last year.

Officer Kevin Bunge was charged with aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon. During a bond hearing, Cook County Circuit Judge John Lyke ordered Bunge held in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Authorities say Bunge on Dec. 11 shot Jomner Orozco after he pulled up in a vehicle behind Bunge, who was in his Jeep listening to an audio book. In a lawsuit filed by Orzoco and his passenger, Carlos Ramirez, the men allege Bunge got out his vehicle brandishing his gun and badge and fired on them. The lawsuit asserts the vehicle the two men were in was pulled over because they were having trouble with the GPS on a cellphone they were using.

While the lawsuit said no gun was found on the plaintiffs, Bunge’s lawyer, Tim Grace, said his client was only defending himself from a suspect who pointed a gun at him.