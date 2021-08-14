 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Chicago officer hospitalized after being dragged by car

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was transported to the hospital after being dragged by a car Friday evening in Englewood.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop about 7 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of 63rd Street near South State Street when the driver of an Impala reversed his car and dragged the officer, pinning him between the Impala and a viaduct, said Michelle Tannehill, spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department.

Exhibit of works by street artist Banksy opens in Chicago

The officer fired his weapon but did not hit anyone, Tannehill said.

The officer was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago Fire District Chief Walter Schroeder said. Tannehill said he was in good condition.

A man charged with killing a Chicago police officer admitted to investigators that he pulled his handgun out of his waistband during a traffic stop and opened fire, a prosecutor told a judge Tuesday.

“He was dragged about 35 to 40 feet,” Chicago Fire District Chief Walter Schroeder said.

The driver of the Impala fled the scene and no one is in custody, Tannehill said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

High casualties feared as 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News