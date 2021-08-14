Chicago officer hospitalized after being dragged by car

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was transported to the hospital after being dragged by a car Friday evening in Englewood.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop about 7 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of 63rd Street near South State Street when the driver of an Impala reversed his car and dragged the officer, pinning him between the Impala and a viaduct, said Michelle Tannehill, spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department.

The officer fired his weapon but did not hit anyone, Tannehill said.

The officer was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago Fire District Chief Walter Schroeder said. Tannehill said he was in good condition.

“He was dragged about 35 to 40 feet,” Chicago Fire District Chief Walter Schroeder said.

The driver of the Impala fled the scene and no one is in custody, Tannehill said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0