Chicago officer who allegedly lied about shooting retires

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer who faces getting fired for allegedly lying about a 2014 fatal police shooting is resigning before the police department takes disciplinary action in the case, lawyers representing the officer announced Thursday.

Officer Saharat Sampim claimed he saw Roshad McIntosh, 19, point a gun at a fellow police officer, who fatally shot McIntosh.

McIntosh was shot on the back porch of an apartment building on the city’s West Side. Police said the man fled on foot as officers arrived to investigate a tip about guns. Surveillance video indicates Sampim was not in the position he reported. The events that led to the shooting weren’t captured on video.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability in February 2020 recommended Sampim’s firing after determining the 22-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department could not see what he claimed based on where he was standing when the shooting occurred. Despite its recommendation on Sampim, COPA twice found the shooting of McIntosh was justified.

Sampim’s attorney, Tim Grace, said retirement was the best choice for his client and his family. Grace expressed doubt that the Chicago Police Board, which would have decided Sampim’s fate, would rule in his favor.