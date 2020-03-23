Chicago plans to rent thousands of hotel rooms for coronavirus isolation in move to preserve space in hospitals

The city of Chicago plans to rent thousands of hotel rooms to be used for people diagnosed with the new coronavirus or those who believe they’ve been exposed, in an effort to stop the spread of the illness and relieve the burden on hospitals.

City officials have an agreement to rent rooms in the 215-room Cambria Chicago Magnificent Mile, and are close to finalizing other deals that would give the city more than 1,000 hotel rooms to isolate people who are mildly ill with COVID-19, who fear they’ve been exposed, and for those who are awaiting test results, Deputy Mayor Samir Mayekar told the Tribune.

Within the next few weeks, the city expects to rent 2,000 to 4,000 hotel rooms for isolating impacted residents, Mayekar said.

People will be referred to the city-controlled rooms by the Chicago Department of Public Health. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office said it will secure “competitive rates” of about $175 per night, including three meals, paid for upfront by the city.

The program is likely be expanded to include other hotel rooms for use by hospital workers who are exposed to coronavirus patients and wish to stay away from home in order to avoid infecting family members, Mayekar said.