Chicago police announces new policy on search warrants after uproar over Anjanette Young raid

The reviews also call for verification of the information used to secure the warrant and consideration for special conditions that might be present, including whether children are expected to be in the home.

The city has faced intense scrutiny over warrants since it was revealed in December 2020 that Chicago police officers in 2019 executed a warrant at the home of social worker Anjanette Young. In that case, officers searching the wrong house forced Young to stand handcuffed and unclothed for several minutes in her home.

The raid at Young’s home was captured on officers’ body cameras and quickly went viral after being publicly released. The video footage was first reported by WBBM-TV Ch. 2 in its series of stories about faulty search warrants.

The policy has been in the works for months and was subject to public feedback.

At least one department critic said the changes do not go far enough, pointing to an ordinance that was drafted in February 2021 that included more demands for transparency and stronger language around prohibiting aggressive interactions, such as pointing a gun at a child, during the execution of warrants.