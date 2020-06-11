Chicago police made coffee and popcorn in US Rep. Bobby Rush’s office while shopping plaza was being looted, he says

“That’s a personal embarrassment to me,” Lightfoot said. “I’m sorry that you and your staff even had to deal with this incredible indignity."

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

Rush is a co-founder of the Illinois Black Panther Party and has been in Congress since 1993, representing parts of the South Side, Cook and Will counties. He was a Chicago alderman for a decade before that.

He lost a race for Chicago mayor in 1999 and in 2000 beat back a primary challenge from future president Barack Obama. Rush has had a contentious relationship with Lightfoot, who he falsely accused of being the Fraternal Order of Police’s chosen candidate in 2019.

While campaigning for Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle last year, Rush said those who voted for Lightfoot would have “the blood of the next young black man or black woman who is killed by the police” on their hands.

Alluding to that history, Lightfoot said they were together against the alleged police misconduct.