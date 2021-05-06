Chicago police marine sergeant accused of accepting bribe from diver who saved Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo ring from Belmont Harbor, another officer falsified report, chief cop says in filing

Rosemary Sobol

Chicago Tribune

(TNS)

A Chicago police marine unit sergeant is accused of taking a bribe from a diver who gained fame when he fished out Chicago Cubs player Anthony Rizzo’s wedding ring when it flew off his finger into Belmont Harbor last year, officials said.

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown recommended Sgt. Eduardo Beltran and Officer Michael Michalik be fired for violating police rules, according to a Chicago Police Board filing dated April 18.

According to police spokesperson Sally Bown, Michalik is no longer a member of the police department and Beltran is on “no-pay status.”

A Police Board audio conference on discipline is scheduled for May 18, according to the Police Board.

“Beltran accepted approximately $1,000 for personal use from a professional diver” and used his “official CPD position” to gain access to the Chicago Harbor Lock to recover a lost boat propeller, Brown wrote to the Police Board.