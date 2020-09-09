Chicago police union endorses President Trump’s re-election bid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chicago’s police union, like its umbrella organization the national Fraternal Order of Police, has endorsed Republican President Donald Trump’s reelection bid, potentially helping to boost his pro-cop, law-and-order message.

While the endorsement might have been expected, it further illustrates a division between law enforcement and protesters who for months have railed against police brutality and called for racial justice after the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The endorsement isn’t likely to hold much sway for Trump in heavily Democratic Chicago, but John Catanzara, president of the local FOP and an outspoken Trump backer, is happy to antagonize the likes of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who’s endorsed Democrat Joe Biden.

The Chicago police union’s board of directors convened last Wednesday and voted unanimously to endorse President Trump’s bid for a second term -- days before the national FOP announced it was endorsing the president as the organization did in 2016.