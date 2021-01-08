Chicago police union leader downplays Capitol riot in radio interview, drawing rebuke from mayor

“You go to where the centrally located government is at to protest what you think is an unfair, biased election. ... The location almost somewhat makes sense,” Catanzara said. “But again, storming it was excessive. You know, if they wanted to obviously occupy it like they did in Wall Street, so be it. But they took it too far.

“There’s a fine line ... many of them crossed it,” he said of the Trump supporters at the Capitol. “Many of them did not cross it, though. I mean, it was not all (thousands of) people that were at that march that stormed the Capitol building. So let’s call it for what it was. It was a small section of idiots who obviously descended on the Capitol and decided that that was a great course of action.”

Catanzara stressed, though, that the unrest at the Capitol was less serious than what happened over the summer in other cities, where fires and looting erupted in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota.

“Squad cars, buildings, you name it. The repeated assaults on a federal court in Portland (Oregon), I mean, the list goes on and on and on,” Catanzara said.