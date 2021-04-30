Chicago police watchdog agency finds nearly 100 allegations of misconduct against more than 12 officers involved in raid on Anjanette Young’s home

Separately, COPA had been investigating whether the officers involved in the Young raid violated CPD policy, and the agency announced the completion of that review on Thursday. The agency would only say in its statement that it has forwarded its findings to Brown for his review and would not disclose its findings.

But it made a rare disclosure so early in the city’s police disciplinary process that its investigation uncovered nearly 100 allegations of wrongdoing by officers who were part of the Young raid. Such disclosures usually aren’t revealed until after the police superintendent reviews the case. If Brown finds that the allegations are serious enough for the officers to face firing, they will then be forwarded to the Chicago Police Board for a hearing on their evidence.

A lawyer for Young could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.

A lawyer for most of the officers who were part of the raid said Young’s ordeal was “very tragic” and that the cops at her home “did everything they could to mitigate the situation that they found themselves in.”

“Efforts were made from the moment they were able to secure the home to protect her dignity,” said the lawyer, Tim Grace.