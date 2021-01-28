Chicago principals offer school reopening plan amid pandemic

They proposed initially reopening 50-100 schools, and if that is a success, reopening yet more every three or four weeks.

The plan also says vaccinating teachers and other staff at the first schools to reopen should be a priority. That, LaRaviere said, would not only make the schools safer, but it would make teachers more willing to return to the classroom. Some special education and pre-K teachers had refused to return to in-person teaching this month.

LaRaviere did not sound optimistic that the plan would be implemented, saying the school district has not asked for the input of principals and assistant principals, even though they are ultimately responsible for the reopenings.

“Even the NBA had enough sense to bring the players union in to help design the process that led to the successful resumption of their season,” he said.

“We’re the ones they hand the plans off to, right? ... There’s no more important group of people to get involved in that process than us," LaRaviere said. "And for some inexplicable reason, the district did not do that and still continues to not consult us.”

He said the organization submitted its plan to CPS on Tuesday.