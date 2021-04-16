Chicago releases video showing 13-year-old shot by police officer

A few other officers also crowded around the teen.

“Come on, big guy,” one officer can be heard to say.

“This is an old one, it’s too sticky, it’s too sticky,” said an officer who tried to apply a bandage. “Give me another chest seal.”

Toledo was pronounced dead at the scene.

At a news conference Thursday, an attorney for the Toledo family stressed that the teen did not have a gun at the exact moment he was shot, though they could not tell with “100 percent certainty” whether he was armed in the seconds beforehand, even viewing the video in slow motion. It might take a forensic analysis, the attorney, Adeena Weiss Ortiz, said.

But that should be irrelevant, Weiss Ortiz said, because the footage shows Toledo complied with the officer’s orders.

“If he had a gun, he tossed it. … The officer said, ‘show me your hands,’ (and Toledo) complied,” she said. “(The officer) is trained to not shoot somebody unarmed. He is trained to look, he is trained not to panic.”