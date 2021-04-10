Chicago restaurant mired in controversy must return $150,000 state pandemic grant

Tank Noodle restaurant in Chicago has been asked to return a $150,000 state grant after officials say owners lied on the application about breaking the law.

The restaurant, which was the subject of a U.S. Department of Labor investigation announced last month, must pay back the Business Interruption Grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, according to a department spokesperson.

“After a review of Tank Noodle’s grant, DCEO has found them in violation and has requested the return of the award,” the department said in a statement. “DCEO is actively working with the business owner to develop a payment plan to recover these funds.”

The BIG program, the largest of its kind in the country, was developed to help small businesses hit hardest by COVID-19. The average grant award was $30,000. Business owners were meant to use the money for essential expenses, such as payroll.

According to the state, all businesses were required to certify they were in compliance with local and federal laws at the time of application. Grantees also were asked to certify their business had no “lawsuits, claims, suits, proceedings or investigations pending to their knowledge, and also that they are not subject to any criminal investigations or charges.”