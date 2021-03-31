Chicago’s first opening day in 2 years will see changes aplenty inside and outside Wrigley Field

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“What we’re doing here is working to eliminate friction in the guest experience and improve transaction time,” Cromwell said.

Jeff Berta, 32, a fan who will be driving in from Wheaton for the game, said the new procedures might take some getting used to.

“It’s going to be weird that everyone has a time to go into the ballpark,” he said. “I was reading up on how people will order food, and that’s going to be really weird too. It’s going to be interesting to see how it goes.”

Outside the ballpark, businesses will be trying to regain some of the revenue that had been lost without the 3 million fans who visit Wrigley Field in a typical year.

Wrigleyville Sports, which has been selling Cubs hats, T-shirts and sweaters for almost 30 years, was forced to close three of its stores last year, including one in River North and two in Pennsylvania.

“Baseball without any fans means nothing to us,” said Trey Carlstrom, president and owner.